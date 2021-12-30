Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Conning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 70.4% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

TXN stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,311. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.76 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

