Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $407,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $261,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 41.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 50.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

TXN opened at $190.81 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.76 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

