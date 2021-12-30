Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,988 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

