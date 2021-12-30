Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Textron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Textron has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

