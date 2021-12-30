The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of AES worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

