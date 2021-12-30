The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Andersons has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,197. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Andersons by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

