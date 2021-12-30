The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 397.50 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 397 ($5.34). Approximately 269,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 839,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.59. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($104,046.24). Also, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,526.28).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

