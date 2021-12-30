The Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012819 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00319662 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.
About The Force Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “
The Force Protocol Coin Trading
