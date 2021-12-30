The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,888,000 after purchasing an additional 468,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.59. 23,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,019. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

