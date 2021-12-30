The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

