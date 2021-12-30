The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.80).

A number of research firms recently commented on RTN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

RTN stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £703.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.75 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($112,918.40).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

