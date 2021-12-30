The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

