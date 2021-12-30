The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after buying an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TD traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 12,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

