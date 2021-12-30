The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of TTD opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

