TheStreet Upgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to B

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.