Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.12

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 5,831.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 308,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

