Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.12

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.
Several equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 5,831.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 308,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
