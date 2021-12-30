Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

