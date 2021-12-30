Toews Corp ADV Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.