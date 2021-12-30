Toews Corp ADV Invests $395,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NYSE:APH opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

