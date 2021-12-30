Toews Corp ADV Invests $404,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

