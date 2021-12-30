Tolar (TOL) Reaches Market Cap of $703,742.21

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Tolar has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tolar coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Tolar has a market cap of $703,742.21 and approximately $33,285.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tolar

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

