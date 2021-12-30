TON Crystal (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.49 Million

TON Crystal (CURRENCY:TON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. TON Crystal has a market capitalization of $274.49 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Crystal coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TON Crystal has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TON Crystal alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TON Crystal Profile

TON Crystal (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TON Crystal is medium.com/freeton . TON Crystal’s official website is freeton.org . TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Crystal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Crystal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Crystal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Crystal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Crystal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Crystal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.