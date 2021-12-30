Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Toro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.