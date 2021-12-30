Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 2,777 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

EWX stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

