Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 35,255 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up 3.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

CMBS stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.