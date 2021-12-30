Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.48 and a fifty-two week high of $222.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

