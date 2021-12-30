Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

