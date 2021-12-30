Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

