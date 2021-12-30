Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,917 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.29. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

