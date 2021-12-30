Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $672.61 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

