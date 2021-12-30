Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 5,707.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

