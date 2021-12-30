Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 357 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

