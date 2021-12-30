Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 144,757 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of YUM opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

