Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock valued at $811,909,128 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake stock opened at $344.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.