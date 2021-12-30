Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,106 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period.

Shares of GE opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

