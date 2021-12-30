Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $663,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

