Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BP by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

BP opened at $26.99 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.