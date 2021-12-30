Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 7,782 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 115,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 83,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

