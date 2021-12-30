Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

