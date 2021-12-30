Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $659.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $767.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.