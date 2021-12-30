Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.52 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

