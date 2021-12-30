Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

