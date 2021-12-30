Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.