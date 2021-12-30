Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$19.18 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$19.34. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

