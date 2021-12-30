Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Shares Up 0.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). 25,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 225,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

