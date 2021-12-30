Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Triton International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 203.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,952,550. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

