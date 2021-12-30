Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,600. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Turing Company Profile

