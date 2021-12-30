Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Down to $49.80

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.80, but opened at $47.53. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

