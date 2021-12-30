Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 70,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,831,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter worth $132,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

