United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

